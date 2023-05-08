Student receives ‘disciplinary consequences’ after allegedly pepper spraying teacher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools said a student has received “appropriate disciplinary consequences” after they allegedly pepper-sprayed a teacher on school grounds.

MNPS said the pepper spray incident happened on Friday at Antioch High School.

After the pepper spray incident, the teacher received immediate medical assistance from the school nurse, according to MNPS.

An incident report was filed with the Metro Nashville Police Department through the school’s SRO for further investigation.

MNPS said that the pepper spray incident at Antioch High School represents a serious violation of law and MNPS school policies.

MNPS said that they could not publicly share the specific disciplinary consequences of the student, but said that the student received appropriate disciplinary consequences in accordance with the student-parent handbook.

