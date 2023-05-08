Special session on public safety to begin in late August, per Gov. Lee

“There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans.”
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee(Action News 5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee says the special session on public safety will begin in late August, he announced on Monday.

Lee said that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special legislative session on August 21 to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.

Tennesseans can provide feedback and engage in the conversation here.

Related Coverage:
Tennessee Gov. Lee says session on guns likely after July 4
Gov. Lee to call special session to ‘strengthen public safety’

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”

Lee is set to meet with legislators, stakeholders and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss solutions ahead of the special session.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Victim identified from Saturday’s fatal shooting near The Gulch
Police car lights,
4-year-old child dies after bulldozer accident in Humphreys Co., sheriff says
Tonight is a First Alert Weather Day as a storm complex will move through bringing the...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
A car caught fire on Interstate 65 in Williamson County on Monday morning.
Video: Car catches fire on I-65 in Williamson County