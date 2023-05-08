Photos: Dog rescued from storm drain in Clarksville

The dog, Oskar, was chasing an opossum down the drain and the owners were unable to retrieve him, according to fire officials.
Clarksville Fire Rescue saving dog at Valleybrook Park.
Clarksville Fire Rescue saving dog at Valleybrook Park.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters were hard at work this weekend rescuing a dog trapped in a storm drain on Valleybrook Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.

Just before 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to calls of a dog trapped in a storm drain at Valleybrook Park near Crossland Avenue and Second Street.

The dog, Oskar, was chasing an opossum down the drain and the owners were unable to retrieve him, according to fire officials.

Crews were able to get set up and dropped into the drain in order to rescue Oskar. Clarksville Fire says he was reunited with his family and the opossum got away.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police
7 arrested for DUI, traffic violations over Taylor Swift concert weekend in Nashville
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Batch of strong - severe storms likely tonight
Metro Police.
2 teens face multiple auto burglary, gun theft charges from Hermitage-Donelson area
MNPD arrest man in Briley Parkway shooting
MNPD arrest man in Briley Parkway shooting