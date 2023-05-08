New study ranks Tennessee among best states to be a police officer in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are over 800,000 law enforcement officers serving throughout the United States, and a new study has released its rankings of the best states to be a cop in 2023.

Tennessee was ranked the 12th best state for police officers this year, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

The top 10 included California, the District of Columbia, Connecticut, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio, Colorado, Washington, New York and Massachusetts. Followed directly by Minnesota and Tennessee.

The Volunteer State garnered its ranking with a total score of 49.45, for reference, California scored 62.30. Tennessee was ranked 27th for opportunity and competition, 4th in law enforcement training requirements and 41st in job hazards and protections.

“In order to determine the best states in which to pursue a law-enforcement career, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita,” WalletHub said.

