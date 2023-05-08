Man threatens to ‘get his gun’ over ‘bad call’ at Winchester softball game, police say

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – Four arrests were made during an adult softball tournament in Winchester over the weekend.

The Winchester Police Department said they were called out to the Winchester city ballpark over a disturbance Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, witnesses said the disturbance started over a “bad call,” according to Detective Ryan Fuller of the Winchester Police Department.

Fuller said the man allegedly threatened to “get his gun” out of his car because of the bad call, but no gun was ever shown. The man was arrested for public intoxication.

While the police investigated, Fuller said a fight broke out, leading two people to be charged with assault.

“They decided to fight while the police were there,” he said.

Another person was arrested at the game for an outstanding warrant out of Maury County.

