Man threatens to ‘get his gun’ over ‘bad call’ at Winchester softball game, police say

The man allegedly never showed a gun and was later charged with public intoxication.
(WAFB)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – Four arrests were made during an adult softball tournament in Winchester over the weekend.

The Winchester Police Department said they were called out to the Winchester city ballpark over a disturbance Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, witnesses said the disturbance started over a “bad call,” according to Detective Ryan Fuller of the Winchester Police Department.

Fuller said the man allegedly threatened to “get his gun” out of his car because of the bad call, but no gun was ever shown. The man was arrested for public intoxication.

While the police investigated, Fuller said a fight broke out, leading two people to be charged with assault.

“They decided to fight while the police were there,” he said.

Another person was arrested at the game for an outstanding warrant out of Maury County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

A Tesla caught fire in Williamson County, Tennessee
Tesla Catches Fire
Dog in need of donations after Lenoir City man stabs it
Lenoir City family asking for help after son attacks blind dog with knife, hammer
The donkey was reported missing on Friday.
Donkey found roaming in Wilson Co.
wsmv taylor swift fans sing
Taylor Swift fans sing while waiting for storm to pass