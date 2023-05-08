GOP candidates for governor face off in The Kentucky Debate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Candidates in the hotly contested Republican race for governor will discuss the issues in the Kentucky Debate.

Along with our co-sponsor, Transylvania University, we set criteria for inclusion in Monday night’s debate. It includes a candidate polling at least 5% in an independent statewide poll.

Attending the debate will be Northern Kentucky conservative activist Eric Deters, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft were the only invited candidates who did not accept our invitation.

They are among a dozen candidates competing for the state’s GOP nomination for governor in the May 16 primary.

Next week’s primary winner is widely expected to face Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who has received consistently high voter approval ratings.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by WKYT anchor Bill Bryant.

