First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. A cluster of strong - severe thunderstorms will likely move through the Mid State overnight.

Warm weather sticks around this week, but there is more rain to come.

TONIGHT:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight. Showers and storms will move in from the north late this evening. Expect them as soon as 9 pm over southern Kentucky. Strong storms should impact the greater Nashville area around 11 pm - midnight. Southern Middle Tennessee will get into the storms during the wee hours of the morning. Damaging wind and localized flooding are the primary concerns. A storm or two could also contain hail. The tornado threat with tonight’s set-up is very low.

Tonight is a First Alert Weather Day as a storm complex will move through bringing the potential for damaging winds and hail. (wsmv)

IMPROVING TOMORROW & WEDNESDAY:

Showers will depart early Tuesday morning. Clouds will break during the late morning and afternoon. Slightly less humid air will filter in on a light northerly breeze. The high will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with very low humidity, partly cloudy with the high in the mid 80s.

UNSETLED THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Spotty showers and storms will redevelop as we close out the week. Higher humidity will return, too. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

As a high pressure system builds into our area from the east, the rain chance will drop some (30% for isolated afternoon thundershowers). It’ll also turn very hot. Count on highs both weekend days to be in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

The week starts with drier weather, partly cloudy with a high in the mid 80s.

