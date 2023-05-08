First Alert Forecast: Batch of strong - severe storms likely tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine will gradually return this afternoon, helping temperatures skyrocket into the 80s. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. A cluster of strong - severe thunderstorms will likely move through the Mid State overnight.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

This afternoon, the greatest coverage of showers and storms will be over eastern Middle Tennessee. Sunshine will gradually take over from west to east as well, allowing temperatures to climb quickly into the 80s by late afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight. Showers and storms will move in from the north late this evening. Expect them as soon as 9 pm over southern Kentucky. Strong storms should impact the greater Nashville area around 11 pm - midnight. Southern Middle Tennessee will get into the storms during the wee hours of the morning. Damaging wind and localized flooding are the primary concerns. A storm or two could also contain hail. The tornado threat with tonight’s set-up is very low.

A batch of strong - severe storms will move through the Mid State and southern Kentucky overnight. (WSMV)

TOMORROW & WEDNESDAY:

Showers will depart early Tuesday morning. Clouds will break during the late morning and afternoon. Slightly less humid air will filter in on a light northerly breeze.

Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with very low humidity.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Spotty showers and storms will redevelop as we close out the week. Higher humidity will return, too.

THIS WEEKEND:

As a high pressure system builds into our area from the east, the rain chance will drop some (30% for isolated afternoon thundershowers). It’ll also turn very hot. Count on highs both weekend days to be in the upper 80s.

