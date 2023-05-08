First Alert Forecast: Another round of strong storms possible tonight

After a mid-day break, another round of strong storms is possible tonight.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After waking up to scattered showers and storms this morning across the Mid State, we should see a nice afternoon break from the rain and even get some sunshine back.

Now, that does not totally rule out an afternoon shower, but we should find some good mid-day dry time. Highs today will top off in the low to mid-80s. That period of calmer weather is going to give the atmosphere time to recharge and help with the development of evening and overnight storms across the Mid State.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for this evening and overnight tonight with more scattered showers and storms expected across the Mid State. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be our main concerns with any storms, but we could very well see some small hail as well.

Showers and storms will continue into tomorrow morning, but we should see more dry time in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a calm weather day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s once again.

Multiple waves of unsettled weather return for the second half of this week and this weekend.

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible Thursday through Sunday with no severe threats to speak of as of now. The warmer air plans to stick around with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

