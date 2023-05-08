Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

Crews investigating mobile home fire
Crews investigating mobile home fire in Todd County
Rutherford Co. detective killed in crash
Rutherford County detective killed in crash
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion clinics in 3 states sue to protect pill access
What causes a shelf cloud?
What causes a shelf cloud?