Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro teen

The 14-year-old girl disappeared Saturday and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.
14-year-old Zinya Woods was last seen on Saturday evening and suffers from a medical condition.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing from Murfreesboro since Saturday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Zinya Woods, on behalf of Murfreesboro Police and her family. Woods was last seen on Saturday, May 6. She suffers from a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

Woods is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs roughly 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, according to TBI.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

Gerges Yousseff, left, and George Megalaa, right.
Briley Parkway shooting victim warned authorities about alleged murderer, police say
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Clarksville Fire Rescue rescue dog trapped in storm drain.
Clarksville Fire Rescue rescues dog trapped in storm drain.
WSMV Zinya Woods
Endangered Child Alert for Murfreesboro teen