Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro teen
The 14-year-old girl disappeared Saturday and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing from Murfreesboro since Saturday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Zinya Woods, on behalf of Murfreesboro Police and her family. Woods was last seen on Saturday, May 6. She suffers from a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.
Woods is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs roughly 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, according to TBI.
