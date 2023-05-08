Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing from Murfreesboro since Saturday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Zinya Woods, on behalf of Murfreesboro Police and her family. Woods was last seen on Saturday, May 6. She suffers from a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

Woods is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs roughly 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, according to TBI.

If you see Zinya, call the @MboroPoliceDept at 615-893-1311or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/vdym2u5Qf6 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 7, 2023

