California man arrested in Murfreesboro after police find 14,000 fentanyl pills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A California man was arrested in Murfreesboro following a drug trafficking investigation resulting in the seizure of 14,000 fentanyl pills, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say members of the Police Department Special Investigations Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 22-year-old Jaylen Troy Arjona, after a joint investigation between organizations in California and Middle Tennessee.

Arjona was arrested outside of a hotel in Murfreesboro on Thursday, May 4, and has been charged with two counts of the manufacturing, sale, and delivery of a Schedule II drug, and four counts of money laundering.

According to police, the investigation took several months and included three separate shipments of fentanyl pills through the U.S. mail. Arjona allegedly traveled to Murfreesboro to collect payment for the pills.

Police say he also had five kilos of cocaine that he also planned to sell.

Arjona is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. A hearing has been set for July 20 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.