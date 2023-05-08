Briley Parkway shooting victim warned authorities about alleged murderer, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An arrest affidavit shows the victim in a fatal shooting on Briley Parkway previously reported instances of violence against his alleged killer.

George Megalaa, 62, is accused of shooting and killing Gerges Youssef, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Youssef’s Honda CR-V came under fire on April 28 as it traveled southbound on Briley Parkway near Karen Drive. It left the roadway, traveled through a grassy area, and came to rest on Envious Lane, police said. Youssef was pronounced dead. Megalaa was charged with murder a week later.

Megalaa’s arrest report said he and Youseff had an ongoing dispute. Megalaa accused Youssef of having a romantic relationship with his wife and harassing her, according to the affidavit. Megalaa, Youseff and Megalaa’s wife had previously all worked together at Tyson Foods, police said.

In June 2021, Youseff reported to police that Megalaa had followed him to work, brandished a black handgun and pointed it at him while he was driving.

In October 2022, Youseff reported Magalaa tried to stab him with a knife while they were at work, police said.

Surveillance video from a business on Briley Parkway shows Megalaa’s vehicle speeding away from the area just after the shots were fired, police said. Megalaa’s cell phone records his phone was in the vicinity of Youssef’s Goodlettsville workplace last Friday afternoon and traveled the same route.

Megalaa remains jailed without bond. According to booking records, Megalaa is not eligible for release due to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

