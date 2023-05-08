Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police: Missing Iowa murder suspect cut off ankle monitor
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration
A Tesla caught fire in Williamson County, Tennessee
Tesla Catches Fire
The vigil comes after a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Utah before...
Community holds vigil for couple targeted in shooting
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk