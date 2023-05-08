7 arrested for DUI, traffic violations over Taylor Swift concert weekend in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are sharing some traffic numbers from over the weekend as many people were in town for Taylor Swift’s concerts at Nissan Stadium and other events throughout Nashville.

Nashvillians and visitors flocked to Nissan Stadium and other venues over the weekend, and MNPD, along with other law enforcement agencies, set up sobriety checkpoints in support of the busy weekend, police said.

Only seven arrests were made, five for driving under the influence and two for traffic violations, according to MNPD. Here’s a look at the weekend’s traffic numbers broken down:

Engaged with 452 motorists

Stopped 19

Field tested 9

Warned 7

Arrested 5 for DUI

Arrested 2 for Traffic

Issued citations for 4

“We thank you and want to let you know - WE need YOU! This past weekend, our MNPD Traffic Division joined many of our partner agencies to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in support of the eventful happenings in #nashville,” MNPD said.

Metro Police also gave a shoutout to sober and safe drivers, including Uber and Lyft drivers, deeming them “the real MVPs.”

Sober and safe drivers (including Uber and Lyft peeps): the real MVPs... 🏆✨ We thank you and want to let you know - WE... Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Monday, May 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.