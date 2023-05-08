7 arrested for DUI, traffic violations over Taylor Swift concert weekend in Nashville

Metro Police also gave a shoutout to sober and safe drivers, including Uber and Lyft drivers, “The real MVPs.”
Metro Nashville Police
Metro Nashville Police(Metro Nashville Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are sharing some traffic numbers from over the weekend as many people were in town for Taylor Swift’s concerts at Nissan Stadium and other events throughout Nashville.

Nashvillians and visitors flocked to Nissan Stadium and other venues over the weekend, and MNPD, along with other law enforcement agencies, set up sobriety checkpoints in support of the busy weekend, police said.

Only seven arrests were made, five for driving under the influence and two for traffic violations, according to MNPD. Here’s a look at the weekend’s traffic numbers broken down:

  • Engaged with 452 motorists
  • Stopped 19
  • Field tested 9
  • Warned 7
  • Arrested 5 for DUI
  • Arrested 2 for Traffic
  • Issued citations for 4

“We thank you and want to let you know - WE need YOU! This past weekend, our MNPD Traffic Division joined many of our partner agencies to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in support of the eventful happenings in #nashville,” MNPD said.

Metro Police also gave a shoutout to sober and safe drivers, including Uber and Lyft drivers, deeming them “the real MVPs.”

Sober and safe drivers (including Uber and Lyft peeps): the real MVPs... 🏆✨ We thank you and want to let you know - WE...

Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Monday, May 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Batch of strong - severe storms likely tonight
Clarksville Fire Rescue saving dog at Valleybrook Park.
Photos: Dog rescued from storm drain in Clarksville
Metro Police.
2 teens face multiple auto burglary, gun theft charges from Hermitage-Donelson area
MNPD arrest man in Briley Parkway shooting
MNPD arrest man in Briley Parkway shooting