4-year-old child dies after bulldozer accident in Humphreys Co., sheriff says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 4-year-old child was killed as a result of a bulldozer accident on Turtle Point Road Monday morning, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:30 a.m., a father had a small bulldozer on a small trailer and was unloading a piece of equipment when, somehow, the bulldozer kicked into gear, the sheriff’s office said.

The bulldozer rolled down the trailer and onto the child, killing the 4-year-old, HCSO said. HCSO is investigating the accident and say there have been no charges filed at this time.

