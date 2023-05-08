2 teens face multiple auto burglary, gun theft charges from Hermitage-Donelson area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers are facing a slew of auto burglary and gun theft charges stemming from incidents over the weekend in the Hermitage-Donelson area, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say two 18-year-olds, Chris Winters and Aliecia McKnight, were arrested on Saturday in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries after being free on bond for other offenses earlier in 2023.

One of the teens, Winters, was actually arrested twice on Saturday after being freed on bond minutes before the second arrest, according to police. MNPD adds that he remains in jail while McKnight is expected to be rearrested during the first part of this week.

According to police, early in the morning on Saturday, officers saw a black Kia Sorento on Royal Parkway that matched the description of a known stolen vehicle as well as the suspect vehicle involved in a series of vehicle burglaries.

Officers attempted to stop the Kia, which Winters was believed to have been driving but did not pull over, police said. The car was stolen on April 1 from Skyline Ridge Drive in Madison.

The pursuit lasted nearly 20 minutes as the suspect hit speeds of 120-130 mph, police said. Eventually, it pulled into an apartment complex on East Nocturne Drive where four people, including Winters and McKnight, jumped out and ran, according to police.

McKnight was taken into custody outside an apartment building, while Winters got into a parked Nissan Altima that’s registered to his sister, police said. At gunpoint, officers ordered him out of the car, but he ignored them and started driving, hitting an officer with the side mirror, police say.

The Altima hit a parked car, headed down a hill and crashed into two more vehicles. Winters then again fled on foot but was eventually taken into custody after hiding in the backyard of a nearby home. Officers found seven handguns inside a red backpack in the stolen Kia, police say.

Winters was charged with 15 offenses on Saturday morning, including aggravated assault on a police officer, felony reckless endangerment, vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, felony marijuana possession, three counts of evading arrest, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, drag racing, and reckless driving.

His bond was set at $69,000 by a judicial commissioner, which he posted and was released from jail just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

He was then rearrested right outside of the downtown detention center where he had just been released. The rearrest happened after 14 arrest warrants were sworn out by police charging Winters with 10 counts of vehicle burglary and four counts of gun theft.

The warrants stem from an investigation into a series of burglaries that occurred before sunrise Saturday in the areas of Music Valley Drive, Rudy Circle, and Elm Hill Pike. The stolen Kia was seen by witnesses in those areas, according to police. Winters bond was set at $140,000.

“Of note, Winters was arrested one month and one day earlier, on April 5, on charges of auto theft, evading arrest, felony gun possession, and felony fentanyl and marijuana possession. He was released on $25,500 bond and is to appear in Criminal Court on those charges on May 25,” police said.

McKnight was charged Saturday morning with joyriding in the stolen Kia and evading arrest, police say. She was released on a $4,000 bond. Later on, officers swore out new arrest warrants against her on Saturday afternoon charging her with nine counts of auto burglary and three counts of gun theft.

Police say efforts are being made to bring her back into custody.

“At the time of Saturday morning’s crimes, McKnight was free on $9,000 bond stemming from her March 23 arrest on charges of auto theft, two counts of gun theft, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, felony drug possession, and aggravated child neglect,” police said.

