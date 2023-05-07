Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen who was nearly kidnapped in broad daylight speak out.
‘I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good’: 17-year-old escapes kidnapping, assault in Antioch park
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms return on Sunday, some possibly strong
SPEAK NOW ANNOUNCEMENT
Taylor Swift announces Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Latest News

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
Sunday morning News Update
Sunday morning News Update
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
A gunman killed eight people in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a...
'Unfathomable': Father of mall employee helps victims after mass shooting