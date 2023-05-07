Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty

The detective was working on Armstrong Valley Road when the crash occurred.
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Rutherford County Sheriff detective died on Sunday after a crash while working on Armstrong Valley Road, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are mourning the loss of Detective Jacob Beu.

“Detective Beu was a valued detective in the narcotics division,” Fitzhugh said. “We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death.”

Deputies responded to the crash and found Beu was badly injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy. In March 2021, he was promoted to patrol corporal. He was then promoted as narcotics detective in 2022.

Beu served as a member of the SWAT Team. He and the SWAT Team earned honors as Officer of the Month in Aug. 2021 for their response to the devastating floods in both Waverly and Humphreys Counties.

Beu was honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2018 for arresting several drunk drivers.

Before working for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Beu was a marine.

Officials said his funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

Teen steals school bus in Nashville
14-year-old arrested after stealing school bus in Nashville, police say
Fans broke out in song in the Nissan Stadium concourse while waiting for the storms to pass.
Taylor Swift fans sing amid lightning delay at concert in Nashville
The donkey was reported missing on Friday.
Donkey found roaming in Wilson Co.
WSMV donkey
Donkey loose in Lebanon