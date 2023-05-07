Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Now that Metro Police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed 46-year-old Gerges Yousef in his car along Briley parkway, a friend of Yousef explains why he’s not only in shock, but also on edge.

Police said Yousef crashed into a tree after being shot inside his car. Youssef’s roommate asked us not to show his face or say his name but said this arrest has him even more confused and now scared.

“That’s crazy, to make someone lose their lives that’s crazy,” the roommate said.

Something he still can’t believe.

“I see that he got shot,” the roommate said.

A longtime friend and roommate now gone.

“His first name Gerges Yousef,” the roommate said.

On April 28th, Metro Police said 46-year-old Gerges Yousef was headed home and someone shot him multiple times before crashing into a tree. Officers said Youssef died moments later in a nearby hospital.

“Yeah, I’m very sad because he’s close to me and he’s a nice guy. He has kids and little kids, this is crazy,” the roommate said.

Police said George Megalaa killed Youssef after an ongoing dispute, but now Yousef’s roommate said he has even more questions.

“Was it about money or something like that? I didn’t know what was going on. I don’t know who this guy exactly is, and this is weird. I’ve never seen this guy before actually and I don’t know who he is,” the roommate said.

While grieving the loss of his friend, Yousef’s roommate said he’s now scared someone could come after him.

“He goes to his job almost every day with no trouble or something like that,” the roommate went on to say,

“That’s crazy for someone to shoot someone,” his roommate said.

Yousef’s roommate said he’s now just praying for his friend’s family.

