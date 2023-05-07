Police search for suspect in hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and critically injuring a man on a motorized scooter Sunday morning.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was riding a scooter from a nearby Walmart at 1:30 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Doverside Drive. Police said he was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and the man who was struck was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. There was no evidence of impairment on the part of the man on the scooter.

Police believe the vehicle involved could be a mid-2000s black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.