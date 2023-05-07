One hospitalized after shooting near the Gulch


By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being shot multiple times near the Gulch.

Metro Police said the shots were fired during an argument between two men on Division Street.

Officers said the gunman was wearing a tank top and acid washed jean shorts.

The suspect fired about six shots and ran away from the scene, officers said. Police are searching for him.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Their condition is not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department found the vehicle and reported it was running...
Runaway 12-year-old joyrides in off-road vehicle through Murfreesboro, Lebanon, police say
Hilton Nashville Downtown
Nashville hotel employee in custody after sneaking into guest’s room, assaulting him, police say
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Man arrested after shooting former coworker on Briley Parkway, police say
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Here’s when doors open for Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium

Latest News

Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured
Dog rescued from storm drain
Dog rescued from storm drain
14-year-old steals school bus and drives on I-40
14-year-old steals school bus and drives on I-40
Shooting outside of greyhound bus station
Shooting outside of greyhound bus station