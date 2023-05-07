One hospitalized after shooting near the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being shot multiple times near the Gulch.

Metro Police said the shots were fired during an argument between two men on Division Street.

Officers said the gunman was wearing a tank top and acid washed jean shorts.

The suspect fired about six shots and ran away from the scene, officers said. Police are searching for him.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Their condition is not known at this time.

