Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen who was nearly kidnapped in broad daylight speak out.
‘I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good’: 17-year-old escapes kidnapping, assault in Antioch park
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms return on Sunday, some possibly strong
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are possible tonight with damaging winds and large hail being the main...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead