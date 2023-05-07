Nissan Stadium releases lightning advisory ahead of Taylor Swift concert


Thousands downtown for Taylor Swift concert
Thousands downtown for Taylor Swift concert
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nissan Stadium released a lightning advisory and told those at the stadium to shelter in place ahead of the Taylor Swift concert.

Nissan Stadium said those in the stadium need to go to the shelter areas as directed by staff.

Stadium officials said patrons should remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium.

As of this writing there is no word on whether Taylor Swift’s scheduled show will be pushed back or if the show will be canceled. The show is supposed to start at 6:30 p.m.

As more information comes in, WSMV4 will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen who was nearly kidnapped in broad daylight speak out.
‘I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good’: 17-year-old escapes kidnapping, assault in Antioch park
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms return on Sunday, some possibly strong
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch

Latest News

Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detective dies in crash in line of duty
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight with damaging winds and large hail being the main...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Srikrishna Ballal
Metro police find elderly man with dementia who was missing
A man on a scooter was struck by a vehicle and remains in critical condition.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run in Nashville