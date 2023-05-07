Nissan Stadium releases lightning advisory ahead of Taylor Swift concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nissan Stadium released a lightning advisory and told those at the stadium to shelter in place ahead of the Taylor Swift concert.

Nissan Stadium said those in the stadium need to go to the shelter areas as directed by staff.

Stadium officials said patrons should remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium.

As of this writing there is no word on whether Taylor Swift’s scheduled show will be pushed back or if the show will be canceled. The show is supposed to start at 6:30 p.m.

