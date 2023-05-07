Metro police searching for elderly man with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for an elderly man who has dementia.

Police said 83-year-old Srikrishna Ballal was last seen driving a silver Lexus SUV with the Tennessee tag 908BFZD.

Ballal left his home on Elmington Place on Sunday around 8 a.m. He does not have a phone.

Police said he used a credit card at Mapco on 21st Avenue South.

If anyone sees him they should call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

