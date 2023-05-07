Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., the victim, a 28-year-old man from College Grove, was driving west on Murfreesboro Pike at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway, according to police. The vehicle struck a utility pole and tree before landing on its passenger side in a parking lot.

Bystanders helped extricate the man from his vehicle. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but said evidence of alcohol use was found at the scene. Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine if the crash was caused by impairment.

Efforts are underway to identify the victim.

