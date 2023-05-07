Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch

The man got into a verbal altercation before firing shots, according to police.
By Danica Sauter and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with criminal homicide after fatally shooting a man near The Gulch Saturday night.

Reed Marshall Jr., 44, was riding an electric scooter down Ash Street near Rep. John Lewis Way when he stopped and got into a verbal altercation with the 43-year-old victim who was walking along the sidewalk, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said surveillance footage showed Marshall pulling out a handgun and firing at least two shots toward the victim. Marshall then rushed toward the victim, who police said did not yet appear to be wounded, and fired several more shots before fleeing the scene on the scooter.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died from at least two gunshot wounds, according to police.

Marshall was identified by witnesses at the scene and was arrested early Sunday morning. He was found in possession of marijuana, a digital scale with white powder residue, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Marshall was charged with criminal homicide and several unrelated drug felony charges and remains in custody on a $151,000 bond.

