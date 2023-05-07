First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for this evening and overnight. Some storms have the potential to produce strong wind gusts and some small hail, too.

Storms that form this evening could be strong to severe. If you or anyone you know is heading to an outdoor event, like the Taylor Swift concert, make sure you have a way to receive warnings. Damaging winds and large hail are possible with any storms that do form.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

THE NEXT WORK WEEK

The unsettled pattern continues into the new work week. Tomorrow will remain warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s and more showers and storms especially for the first half of the day. More storms could form overnight bringing an isolated severe threat.

Showers are expected early on Tuesday. There will likely be some dry time for the second half of the day. Wednesday looks dry and partly cloudy, with highs in the 80s.

Scattered thundershowers will return for the end of the week for Thursday and Friday. It won’t be raining all day these days, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella handy. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday will be very warm in the upper 80s! Expect a few showers and embedded thunderstorms to pop up throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.