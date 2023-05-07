First Alert Forecast: Some strong storms late tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect. Storms will develop across the Midstate late tonight. Some have the potential to produce strong wind gusts and some small hail, too.

Temperatures will be warm today in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a dry afternoon with rain showers not moving in until later. However, the timing of tonight’s storms is a little tricky.... some models show we will see storms developing in the late afternoon to early evening... and some show the timing of the storms to be late tonight after midnight into the overnight hours. No matter the timing, many of these storms could be packing a punch with very gusty wind and some small hail.

The unsettled and summery pattern will continue into next week.

Monday will remain warm with highs in the low 80s and a chance of seeing more scattered showers and storms.

We dry out for the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday both look to be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Scattered thundershowers will return for the end of the week for Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be very warm in the upper 80s-- not far off from 90º! Expect a few showers and isolated thunderstorms to pop up throughout the afternoon.

