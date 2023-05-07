Donkey found roaming in Wilson Co.

The donkey is reportedly roaming at large in Lebanon.
The donkey was reported missing on Friday.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A donkey has been found roaming loose in Lebanon, and police are asking for the public’s assistance.

The donkey was discovered on Friday evening near the area of Gwynn Road, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are trying to reunite the animal with its rightful owner. Anyone who knows anything should call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 615-444-1412.

