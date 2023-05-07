14-year-old arrested after stealing school bus in Nashville, police say


Teen steals school bus in Nashville
Teen steals school bus in Nashville(Metro Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager has been arrested for stealing a school bus and driving it onto the highway, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said a 14-year-old boy took the bus and blocked I-40 West while trying to turn it around in the middle of the road.

Officers went up to the bus when it was stopped, broke the glass doors and windows and were able to arrest the teen, police said.

He was taken to juvenile court and is facing multiple charges.

