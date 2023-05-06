TVA releases report detailing December 2022 blackouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Almost five months after rolling blackouts hit East Tennessee, TVA officials released an after-action report detailing what transpired and how they plan to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.

In the aftermath of the tide of rolling blackouts, TVA officials formed multiple teams to determine what happened.

The teams identified two drivers that had direct ties to the reduction of load during the winter storm: ­ Rain followed by extreme cold weather and wind created an environment that was beyond the design basis of TVA generating sites, causing some units to trip offline causing a generation deficiency.

In order to prevent a similar situation from unfolding in the future, TVA says in the report that they are now focusing on purchasing energy ahead of time, they are updating Emergency Crisis training and are developing a coordinated response plan.

According to the report, TVA was aware of the impending storm, however the storms speed and severity exceeded expectations.

In addition to the unexpected severity, TVA officials also stated in the report that power consumption and demand during portions of the storm reached unprecedented levels.

According to the report, the storm forced TVA to implement emergency procedures directing local power companies to reduce power demand, resulting in localized interruptions in order to keep the overall system stable.

This was the first time these steps were necessary in TVA’s 90-year history the report said.

According to the report, TVA set also set multiple energy demand records during Winter Storm Elliott:

On Friday, Dec. 23, TVA recorded the highest 24-hour electricity demand supplied in the history of the agency, 740 gigawatt-hours.

On Friday, Dec. 23, TVA saw the highest winter peak demand of the day at 7 p.m. CDT, a total of 33,425 megawatts. This was the third-highest peak demand in TVA history.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 a.m. CDT, TVA recorded the highest weekend peak demand in TVA history with a total power consumption 31,756 megawatts

In addition to increased demand, the cold weather severely negatively impacted a total of 38 of the 232 power generating units, mostly due to freezing instruments.

