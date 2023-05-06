Taylor Swift fans take on Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift fans in town took in the scenes around town where the artist crafted her art.

The first of three sold out shows is at Nissan Stadium on Friday night.

There’s no way you can be a Taylor Swift fan if you’re not willing to stand in line.

Her friends did that on Friday at the Bluebird Café and Centennial Park.

The park bench at Centennial Park, a gift from Nashville and her song Invisible String that encourages reading.

A line also formed outside the Bluebird on Hillsboro Pike, a venue Swift performed when she was younger.

“She’s incredible. Best performer, best songwriter of all time,” Katie Armstrong said.

Taylor Swift was turning heads when WSMV4 first met her 18 years ago as a student at Hendersonville High School. Her fan base has grown up with her.

