Taylor Swift fans gear up for Friday’s concert

Thousands attend sold out show at Nissan Stadium.
Thousands descended on the downtown area to attend the first of three sold out Taylor Swift concerts.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of Taylor Swift fans flocked into Nissan Stadium Friday evening.

One of the highlights of the night was when Swift announced the release of Speak Now Taylor’s Version which will be released July 7.

The show kicked off at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the attendees said they have been fans of Taylor Swift since they were five years old.

“It was like at the last minute I was about to give up and we were in the queue for like five hours and I finally got them in the bathroom at work. I was trying to type my card number in so fast,” said Lindsey, a Friday night concert goer.

Lindsey and her friends said it took a while before they got near the stadium.

“The traffic was really really bad. It took us like 40 minutes from the hotel to get here,” said Hailey.

Fans sported bright colored outfits, some wearing cowgirl boots and hats, as they walked from John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to Nissan Stadium.

Danielle Gilbert’s car was decked out in Taylor Swift writings. Gilbert chauffeured her daughter and friends around to get Taylor Swift merchandise.

“I’ve been driving around for about 45 minutes because she’s in line to get merchandise cause you know it’s all about that merch. I feel like there’s people everywhere. I feel safe. Everyone has been very friendly, tons and tons of security, so I feel the vibe is perfect,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert’s daughter and friends are attending the Saturday night concert.

If you have plans to attend the next two concerts, have a traffic and parking plan, and remember the Korean Veterans Bridge will close each night at 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake
A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
‘Booked and busy’: 450,000+ people attending Nashville events this weekend

Latest News

SPEAK NOW ANNOUNCEMENT
Taylor Swift announces Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans filled downtown Nashville for the first of three sold out...
Metro Police add patrols to protect Taylor Swift fans
Bench at Centennial Park dedicated to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift fans take on Nashville
Future journalist inspired by Oprah's path
Future journalist inspired by Oprah's path