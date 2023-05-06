Taylor Swift fans gear up for Friday’s concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of Taylor Swift fans flocked into Nissan Stadium Friday evening.

One of the highlights of the night was when Swift announced the release of Speak Now Taylor’s Version which will be released July 7.

The show kicked off at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the attendees said they have been fans of Taylor Swift since they were five years old.

“It was like at the last minute I was about to give up and we were in the queue for like five hours and I finally got them in the bathroom at work. I was trying to type my card number in so fast,” said Lindsey, a Friday night concert goer.

Lindsey and her friends said it took a while before they got near the stadium.

“The traffic was really really bad. It took us like 40 minutes from the hotel to get here,” said Hailey.

Fans sported bright colored outfits, some wearing cowgirl boots and hats, as they walked from John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to Nissan Stadium.

Danielle Gilbert’s car was decked out in Taylor Swift writings. Gilbert chauffeured her daughter and friends around to get Taylor Swift merchandise.

“I’ve been driving around for about 45 minutes because she’s in line to get merchandise cause you know it’s all about that merch. I feel like there’s people everywhere. I feel safe. Everyone has been very friendly, tons and tons of security, so I feel the vibe is perfect,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert’s daughter and friends are attending the Saturday night concert.

If you have plans to attend the next two concerts, have a traffic and parking plan, and remember the Korean Veterans Bridge will close each night at 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.