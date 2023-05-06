Taylor Swift announces Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Singer announces during Nissan Stadium concert album will be released on July 7.
SPEAK NOW ANNOUNCEMENT
SPEAK NOW ANNOUNCEMENT(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Taylor Swift announced she would be rereleasing her albums after her master’s was initially sold to Scooter Braun, many fans were filled with anticipation and wonder as to when each of the albums would be released.

Ahead of Swift’s show in Nashville, there were many speculations that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be released.

And on Friday, Swift’s fans were right. Swift announced the rerelease of Speak Now during her concert at Nissan Stadium on Friday night. She said the album will be released on July 7.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk ). I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift said in a tweet.

The rerecorded album will have six extra songs from the “vault.”

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” Swift said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

