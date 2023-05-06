South Nashville man’s fight to fix road could cost city taxpayers thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Greg Estes stands at the edge of Reeves Road, down the hill from his home in Antioch, staring at cracked pieces of asphalt that are on the cusp of falling into a drainage ditch he calls a ravine.

“Several cars have fallen off the road because the road is literally falling into the ditch or the ravine now,” Estes said.

Estes blames the damage on flooding caused by a development that runs along the southside of Reeves Road between Payne Road and a CSX railroad track.

“It’s ridiculous that this all started four years ago,” Estes said. “And our neighborhood, with the help of Council Lady (Tanaka) Vercher is still trying to get the mess corrected.”

WSMV4 Investigates first told viewers about Estes in 2021 and how, at the time, he was complaining to Metro Council that the road would severely flood every time it rained.

Tanaka Vercher, Estes’ council member, took his worries to the Metro Council back then, working to help curb the development until the flooding and erosion issues were fixed.

But nothing happened, and two years later both Estes and Vercher said the problem is getting worse, and now threatening greater damage to the public road.

“The erosion has greatly increased, and it angers me because it’s an irresponsible developer and an unresponsive metropolitan government,” Estes said.

Vercher told WSMV4 Investigates that this small stretch of Reeves Road was paved just four years ago, and the cost of repairing this new damage will likely run thousands of dollars.

“Taxpayers are on the hook for this,” Vercher said. “This is a complete failure on behalf of government.”

A failure Vercher said was preventable if her colleagues on the Metro Council had listened to her and Estes’ warnings years ago and forced the developer to obtain all the rights permits or halt work on the property.

“There’s no oversight as it relates to certain development here in the city,” Vercher said. “And I would argue that if we were on another side of the city, we would not see this.”

Estes recently circulated a petition amongst his neighbors, getting 65 signatures asking the Council to stop the development until the flooding issues are fixed and the road repaired.

“Look for yourself. Nothing’s been done,” Estes said. “But I don’t give up and I don’t give in. I’ll continue to fight as long as I have to because it’s been four years now, and it if takes five or six, so be it.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.