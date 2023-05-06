Nashville named best music city in the country

Music City took the number one spot in a list curated by Fifty Grande magazine.
A man walks by Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A man walks by Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Music City has lived up to its name and claimed the top spot for best live music in the country.

In a special feature by Fifty Grande magazine, 20 major cities across the U.S. were ranked based on a music survey conducted in December 2022. Nearly 1,400 people took the survey, and their answers put Nashville at number one.

Hot spots like the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry were highlighted in the feature, and venues like the Bluebird Cafe were commended for being the place where many artists were discovered.

Among the top five were Los Angeles, Austin and New York. Taking the second spot was the city of New Orleans, which the magazine said was no surprise given the city’s French, Spanish, African and American influences.

Other cities that made the list include Las Vegas, Memphis and Denver.

