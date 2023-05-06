Metro Police add patrols to protect Taylor Swift fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friday marked the start of three sold out Taylor Swift shows at Nissan Stadium that will attract nearly 200,000 fans.

The city has been preparing for weeks and Metro Police is handling the concerts with the same plans they use for other large events like CMA Fest or a Tennessee Titans game.

There was a heavy police presence around the stadium and across the river along Broadway starting Friday afternoon. Normal weekend Entertainment District officers were on duty along with extra patrols to keep people safe going to and from the stadium.

Metro Police said there have been no active threats that should keep fans from gathering in large groups, but people should stay aware of their surroundings.

“You go across the pedestrian bridge with everyone else, kind of leave when everyone else is leaving,” Kait Grant said. She came from Kentucky with her friends to see the concert.

“Watching out and staying vigilant,” Grant said. “I feel super safe in Nashville.”

Police asked people to be patient getting around downtown with a number of road closures. If you see something suspicious, you should report it to any police officer so they can investigate.

Taylor Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets for tonight’s concert gathered on the pedestrian bridge. They were able to hear all their favorite songs… and #SpeakNowTV being announced. pic.twitter.com/fWIjD5gNIc — Brendan Tierney (@BTierneyTV) May 6, 2023

