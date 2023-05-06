First Alert Forecast: Wet and warm weather ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will climb to the 80s today and stay parked there for all of next week. Along with the warm-up comes rain. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the next several days.

Mostly cloudy and warm today with highs around 80º. There is a small chance of a shower, but most everyone should stay dry today. Rain chances will increase overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be another warm day with temperatures in the low 80s again with off and on showers throughout the day. The rain chance is about 60%. A few isolated thunderstorms could be possible, too, but no severe weather is expected. Spotty rain showers should continue through the night, so if you’re going to the Taylor Swift show at Nissan Stadium, bring a poncho. (No umbrellas allowed!) However, I don’t expect it to rain the entire time of the concert.

Scattered rain and thundershowers will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Both days will feature highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

We dry out on Wednesday-- which looks to be the pick of the week! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs remaining in the mid 80s. This looks to be our only dry, sunny day all week.

A few rain showers move back in Thursday late in the day. Highs will stay in the mid 80s.

The scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Friday with highs in the low 80s. Still, I don’t expect any severe weather, just typical springtime thunderstorms.

