First Alert Forecast: Storms return on Sunday, some possibly strong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A summery pattern has developed & will remain in place for a while to come. Count on heat, humidity, and spotty showers & thunderstorms.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

This evening will be warm, muggy, and rain-free. A few showers and storms may try to move in from the north toward morning, but these should be weakening as they go.

A few showers will be possible early on Sunday. However, a better chance for late day and overnight showers & storms will develop after another hot afternoon takes place. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s with very humid conditions.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Mid State for late Sunday and Sunday night. A few of these storms could contain hail and gusty damaging wind.

Showers & storms are likely to develop late Sunday. A storm or two could contain strong wind gusts and dime-quarter size hail. (WSMV)

MONDAY & TUESDAY:

Area of showers will be possible early on Monday. Then, scattered showers and storms will develop once again. Count on more hot weather & high humidity.

Tuesday looks similar with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier weather is likely on Wednesday as a weak cool front pushes south of Middle Tennessee. Rain is not expected in Nashville on Wednesday. A few showers and storms may linger however over southernmost Middle Tennessee.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

Showers & storms will return to the Mid State on Thursday through the start of next weekend, as the summerlike heat & humidity remain in firm control.

