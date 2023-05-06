First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the weekend

Big warm up expected this weekend into next week
Warmer temperatures are on the way. Lisa Spencer tells us what to expect in the First Alert forecast.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Areas of rain and a few thundershowers this weekend as our weather turns hotter & more humid.

NOW THROUGH MORNING:

This evening, light showers will gradually diminish. A few showers will be possible for the start of the Taylor Swift concert. The low will drop to the upper 50s.

Saturday morning, an isolated shower or two will be possible.

THE WEEKEND:

Only isolated rain showers are expected later in the afternoon Saturday. It will turn noticeably warmer and more humid.

Even hotter and muggier weather is on the way for Sunday. With the heat and humidity, a few showers and storms will likely develop and move through during the late afternoon and/or evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

SOME EARLY WEEK RAIN:

Spotty showers and storms are likely Monday. A few showers and/or thundershowers will continue into Tuesday. Highs both days will be in he mid 80s.

SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday looks dry with sunshine, but still hot, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday into Friday, a few showers and storms will return to Middle Tennessee. The highs remain in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

