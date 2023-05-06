The Core of Scottsville announces fundraising initiative for new community center

Representatives for The Core of Scottsville introduced 'Project 3-30,' a fundraising initiative for a new community center in Scottsville.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 5, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Core of Scottsville is a community asset for fitness and fellowship, and at Friday’s ‘First Friday Festival’, representatives announced a fundraising initiative for a $4 million community center project to expand their facilities.

Executive Director of The Core, Ernie Stafford, says that in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, resources offered by The Core are needed now more than ever.

“Everything we see now is the effects of ‘After Covid.’ Everybody’s wanting to get in shape, live a healthier lifestyle, so we’ve kind of went through the roof with memberships. We’ve got like, 4,800 members, a little over 4,800 members,” said Stafford.

With the recent rapid growth, while the facility’s existing equipment is up to date, Stafford says that there is not enough space to accommodate the needs of the Allen County community.

“We don’t have enough gym space, we’ve got one lil’ ole gym and with forty people in there, it’s out of control,” he said.

To address the issue, Stafford and his committee took to the stage at Scottsville’s ‘First Friday Festival’ to announce ‘Project 3-30.’

“We’re introducing Project 3-30, which is the fundraising challenge to raise the $4 million. So, three years of intentional focus of fundraising for thirty years of reward,” said Ada Beth Oliver, a committee member for the project.

The focus of the project, and the $4 million investment, is a multi-purpose facility outfitted with state-of-the-art multi-use athletic courts, batting cages, community development spaces, and areas specifically dedicated to building up the next generation of Allen County youth.

Sarah Keltner, a committee member behind the project, said, “We know that the kids of this generation are facing some major challenges, so our hope is this community center will give a core base, a home… a home for these kids to come and, like you said, build their faith, build their fellowship, and just give them a place to discover a new talent.”

Through three years of intensive fundraising, the committee hopes that the community will back their efforts to expand on the resources currently offered at The Core. Preliminary schematics of the new facility, and opportunities to donate to the project, can be found at projectthreethirty.com.

