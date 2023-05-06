Clarksville Fire Rescue saves dog from storm drain

The dog got stuck after chasing an opossum.
Clarksville Fire Rescue saving dog at Valleybrook Park.
Clarksville Fire Rescue saving dog at Valleybrook Park.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville fire and rescue squads saved a dog that was trapped in a storm drain at Valleybrook Park.

Clarksville Fire Rescue were called to the intersection of Crossland Avenue and 2nd Street around 10:45 Saturday morning.

Firefighters found Oskar, a white Dotson, at the bottom of the drain. Officials said the dog chased an opossum down the hole and the owners then couldn’t get the dog.

Rescue crews used a tripod lift to safely go down into the drain and pull Oskar out.

After being rescued, Oskar reunited with his family, and officials said the opossum got away.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

