Allen County-Scottsville High School prepares for Class Night

Students at AC-SHS will celebrate their memories with classmates and their post-graduation plans through 'Class Night' tomorrow night.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -Seniors at AC-SHS held a rehearsal Friday for Saturday’s ‘Class Night,’ a tradition in Allen County that has held strong for over 100 years.

‘Class Night’ celebrates the students’ academic journey since kindergarten, allowing them to reflect on memories with one another that have led to their post-graduation endeavors into the workforce, college or military.

Students and staff have been working on the program since the beginning of the school year. They’re awarded superlatives, including ‘Class Clown’ and ‘Most Reliable,’ as well as formal awards including the recognition of an ‘Outstanding Senior’ and ‘Outstanding Citizenship.’ Students also auditioned for musical performances during the celebration and worked to create all of the decorations, props, and backdrops for the ceremony.

Staff that organized the program, including Maegan Renick, the school’s library media specialist and senior sponsor, say that the traditions of ‘Class Night’ run deep in Allen County.

“This is something that their mommas and daddies, mamaws and papaws, great great great grandparents have done. This dates back to when we first had community schools, and the separate Scottsville High School and Allen County School. So for them, it’s really, really special, they feel like they’re tied into something much bigger and older than themselves,” said Renick.

Seniors are invited to fill out narration forms to share their plans after graduation, as well as reflections on memories shared with their classmates. Renick says that while graduation and commencement serve as a celebration of the school, class night allows them to celebrate their shared experiences.

“If commencement is about saying, ‘Great job, you’re done, you’re now alumni,’ this is saying, ‘Hang on. You’re in this in-between space of teenager and adult, and we want to take that moment and make sure that you all, and the people who raised you, and the teachers who love you make sure that everybody knows how special you are,” Reinick said.

‘Class Night’ will be held Saturday night at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by Allen County-Scottsville’s prom and ‘Up All Night’ event.

