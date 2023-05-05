THP searching for SUV suspected in Smith County hit-and-run

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search is underway for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run this week in Smith County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on the I-40 west exit ramp for Gordonsville Highway on Tuesday.

THP said the white Toyota SUV appears to be a 2014-2019 model and will have a Tennesee plate with American flag background and display “Disabled Veteran.”

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the incident is asked to contact THP at 800-434-6393.

A sample Tennessee "Disabled Veteran" license plate. (THP)

