THP searching for SUV suspected in Smith County hit-and-run

Troopers are looking for a white Toyota Highlander with a Tennessee ‘Disabled Veteran’ plate.
Troopers are looking for a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Smith County.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search is underway for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run this week in Smith County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in a hit-and-run on the I-40 west exit ramp for Gordonsville Highway on Tuesday.

THP said the white Toyota SUV appears to be a 2014-2019 model and will have a Tennesee plate with American flag background and display “Disabled Veteran.”

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the incident is asked to contact THP at 800-434-6393.

A sample Tennessee "Disabled Veteran" license plate.
A sample Tennessee "Disabled Veteran" license plate.(THP)

