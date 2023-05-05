Taylor Swift concerts in Nashville set to have ‘massive’ economic impact, experts say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium this weekend is expected to bring a huge boost to Nashville’s economy, according to industry experts.

Deana Ivey with the Nashville Convention and Visitor Corp said they expect the economic impact to be “massive,” with thousands likely to stay in Nashville this weekend, frequenting local shops, restaurants, and staying at Nashville hotels, which are booked full.

Nissan Stadium seats more than 67,000 people. With quick math and sold-out tickets, that puts more than 200,000 people at Nissan Stadium for the concerts.

“I was looking at the graphs about a month or six weeks ago,” Ivey said. “All of a sudden, you see this big spike on the weekend of May 6th. I wasn’t thinking it was Taylor. I asked our research VP, ‘What’s going on that weekend?’ He was like, ‘Oh, that’s Taylor Swift.’”

Ivey estimates more than 20,000 hotel rooms are booked for the concert and other events going on in Nashville this weekend.

The Eras Tour shows are likely to have one of Nashville’s largest concert turnouts ever.

