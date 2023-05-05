Taylor Swift concerts in Nashville set to have ‘massive’ economic impact, experts say

The Eras Tour shows are likely to have one of Nashville’s largest concert turnouts ever, according to experts.
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Daniel Smithson and Alexandria Adams
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium this weekend is expected to bring a huge boost to Nashville’s economy, according to industry experts.

Deana Ivey with the Nashville Convention and Visitor Corp said they expect the economic impact to be “massive,” with thousands likely to stay in Nashville this weekend, frequenting local shops, restaurants, and staying at Nashville hotels, which are booked full.

Nissan Stadium seats more than 67,000 people. With quick math and sold-out tickets, that puts more than 200,000 people at Nissan Stadium for the concerts.

“I was looking at the graphs about a month or six weeks ago,” Ivey said. “All of a sudden, you see this big spike on the weekend of May 6th. I wasn’t thinking it was Taylor. I asked our research VP, ‘What’s going on that weekend?’ He was like, ‘Oh, that’s Taylor Swift.’”

Ivey estimates more than 20,000 hotel rooms are booked for the concert and other events going on in Nashville this weekend.

The Eras Tour shows are likely to have one of Nashville’s largest concert turnouts ever.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
‘Booked and busy’: 450,000+ people attending Nashville events this weekend

Latest News

A man was shot while driving on Briley Parkway Friday afternoon.
Man arrested for fatal shooting on Briley Parkway
WSMV Springfield fire
Man saved from burning home in Springfield
Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon confirmed the Titans will be bringing back throwback Houston Oilers...
Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon says Titans are bringing back Oilers throwback uniforms
Deadly crash scene in Clarksville.
Man dies in crash on Madison Street in Clarksville