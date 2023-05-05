Suspect leads police on pursuit with 4-year-old child in vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a suspected drug dealer after he was accused of leading them on a pursuit in Nashville with his child in the car.

According to the arrest report, detectives observed two men conduct what they believed to be a “narcotic-related transaction” on Thursday afternoon.

The detectives continued surveillance on both suspects once they left in separate cars, following one car to a residence on Dennis Drive and continued following the other vehicle being driven by 27-year-old Lavantrez Johnson, police said.

The MNPD detectives flashed blue lights and blared their siren to try to stop Johnson, but he failed to pull over and drove away, the report states. Spike strips were deployed, causing damage to the vehicle, which was monitored by helicopter.

Police said Johnson continued to drive, tossing items out of the car until the vehicle was inoperable. He was detained without further incident, according to the arrest report.

Once inside the vehicle, detectives said they discovered Johnson’s 4-year-old son was inside during the chase. The discarded items were recovered and found to be three bags containing crystal methamphetamines, which tested positive for fentanyl, the report states. The total weight of the bags came to nearly 94 grams.

Johnson was arrested and charged with drug possession with the intent to sell, child endangerment, and evading arrest. He remains in custody on a $110,000 bond.

