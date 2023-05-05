Students excited over Oprah’s appearance at TSU graduation

Oprah Winfrey set to give commencement speech during Saturday’s ceremony
Timbrel Williams, a mass communications major, is excited that Oprah Winfrey will be speaking...
Timbrel Williams, a mass communications major, is excited that Oprah Winfrey will be speaking at her Tennessee State University graduation on Saturday.(Photo submitted)
By Jerry Shannon
Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University students are in for a treat when they hear Oprah Winfrey speak during their graduation ceremony Saturday.

Timbrel Williams is one of many students excited to see the media mogul speak at her alma mater.

“I think she is going to come and say some very powerful words,” Williams said.

Williams is a graduating senior hoping to become a reporter. Her degree is in mass communications, and she hopes to follow the path Oprah laid out once she walks across the stage Saturday morning.

“Seeing how she launched her career and how that impacted her is so inspiring to me,” Williams said. “Just to keep going and to keep grinding as a journalist. Most importantly as an African American journalist.”

This moment is full circle for the future graduate. Williams said her mom often reminds her that Oprah sparked Williams’ love for journalism when she was a child.

“I would line my bears up and I would literally interview them one by one. Whether it was a guest music artist of whatever, I would just ask them questions, or they would sing their new hit song,” Williams said.

Now she hopes to become an inspiration to future journalist who pursue their degree at TSU.

“Be patient with your craft. It’s not just going to be a thing that comes overnight. You have to work at it. You have to figure out what you’re good at, what you’re not good at,” Williams said.

