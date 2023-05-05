Robertson County man rescues neighbor & dog from raging house fire

“I couldn’t stand the thought of somebody dying because I couldn’t do nothing.”
The aftermath of a house fire in Robertson County, where a neighbor was able to save the man...
The aftermath of a house fire in Robertson County, where a neighbor was able to save the man inside.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Quick action and courage helped a Robertson County man save his neighbor from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

James Hunter ran to his neighbor’s home after seeing smoke and flames pouring through its roof. When he arrived on scene, he found an older man trapped inside, holding his dog. The only way out, Hunter said, was a window he could barely reach.

“I mean, I couldn’t stand the thought of somebody dying because I couldn’t do nothing,” Hunter said. “So I just wanted to get the man out.”

Hunter was able to get ahold of the dog and pull the man through the window. The worst of the man’s injuries, firefighters said, were cuts to his arms. Hunter took him to his house and provided first-aid, before paramedics took the man to a local hospital.

“If something bad was to happen and I needed help, I would hope one of my neighbors would step up and help me or one of my family members. You treat people the way you want to be treated,” Hunter said.

About 24 hours after the tense rescue, our partners at Smokey Barn NEWS sent us a picture of Hunter, the fire victim and his dog, back at the scene of the fire.

Despite the home being reduced to rubble, all were in one piece.

“It’s just what any decent human being should do. I mean if somebody needs help you help him,” Hunter said.

James Hunter helped rescue a man and his dog from a burning house in Springfield.
James Hunter helped rescue a man and his dog from a burning house in Springfield.(Smokey Barn News)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
A local couple says an animal breeder sold them a Pomeranian with a life-threatening illness.
Robertson Co. couple purchased puppy with life-threatening illness from a breeder, wants refund
A 25-year-old man died and another was seriously hurt.
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
27-year-old man dies after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake
Victim identified after crash involving stolen car near Percy Priest Lake
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
‘Booked and busy’: 450,000+ people attending Nashville events this weekend

Latest News

Extra security at Rutherford Co. Schools
Extra security at Rutherford Co. Schools
Meth, mixture of heroin & fentanyl, firearms seized at Franklin Co. home
Meth, mixture of heroin & fentanyl, guns seized at Franklin Co. home
Hilton employee arrested in Wilson County, accused of assaulting hotel guest
Hilton employee arrested in Wilson County, accused of assaulting hotel guest
Arrest made in deadly Briley Parkway shooting
Arrest made in deadly Briley Parkway shooting