Robertson County man rescues neighbor & dog from raging house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Quick action and courage helped a Robertson County man save his neighbor from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

James Hunter ran to his neighbor’s home after seeing smoke and flames pouring through its roof. When he arrived on scene, he found an older man trapped inside, holding his dog. The only way out, Hunter said, was a window he could barely reach.

“I mean, I couldn’t stand the thought of somebody dying because I couldn’t do nothing,” Hunter said. “So I just wanted to get the man out.”

Hunter was able to get ahold of the dog and pull the man through the window. The worst of the man’s injuries, firefighters said, were cuts to his arms. Hunter took him to his house and provided first-aid, before paramedics took the man to a local hospital.

“If something bad was to happen and I needed help, I would hope one of my neighbors would step up and help me or one of my family members. You treat people the way you want to be treated,” Hunter said.

About 24 hours after the tense rescue, our partners at Smokey Barn NEWS sent us a picture of Hunter, the fire victim and his dog, back at the scene of the fire.

Despite the home being reduced to rubble, all were in one piece.

“It’s just what any decent human being should do. I mean if somebody needs help you help him,” Hunter said.

James Hunter helped rescue a man and his dog from a burning house in Springfield. (Smokey Barn News)

