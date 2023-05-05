“Removing the stigma and restoring the soul,” TN churches fight addiction, mental health issues

One thousands churches across the state have joined a program to help the fight against addiction and mental health issues.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One thousand churches across the state of Tennessee have now joined a program to help people fight addiction and mental health issues using faith.

The Recovery Congregation program began in 2014.

It asks faith leaders to attend free trainings from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health to learn more about the challenges their congregation may face and view addiction as a treatable disease instead of a moral failing or a choice.

Leaders said it’s all about breaking the stigma around mental health challenges.

“For all the individuals in the state who need help but don’t know where to go, we have a thousand more places,” Jaime Harper, TDMHASA Assistant Director of Faith-Based Initiatives, said.

“In the African American community, we didn’t talk about this a lot,” Cornelius Hill, pastor of Ephesian Primitive Baptist Church, said. “So, for a church to sit in the heart of an African American community, and talk about mental wellness, your mental health … the bottom line is we’re removing the stigma and restoring the soul.”

Officials are now helping other states fight addiction and mental health issues.

The Department of Mental Health has offered training to 17 other states looking to create similar programs.

